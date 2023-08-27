Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives $134.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,908.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,565 shares of company stock worth $8,491,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

