L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $75,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
