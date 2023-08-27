LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 643.4% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
LIXIL Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $24.59 on Friday. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.
LIXIL Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.