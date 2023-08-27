LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 643.4% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LIXIL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JSGRY opened at $24.59 on Friday. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

