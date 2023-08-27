Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

