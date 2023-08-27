Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $4.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

