Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.