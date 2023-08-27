Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. CIBC upped their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International



Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

