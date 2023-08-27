Mammoth Price Down 5.3% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,064.29 or 1.00047975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

