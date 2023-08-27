Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

