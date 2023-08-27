Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,465.64. 21,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,420.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,356.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.