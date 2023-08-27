Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MLP stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

