McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C($0.65) million during the quarter.
McChip Resources Stock Down 15.9 %
Shares of McChip Resources stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. McChip Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.
About McChip Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McChip Resources
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for McChip Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McChip Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.