McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Posts Earnings Results

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C($0.65) million during the quarter.

McChip Resources Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of McChip Resources stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. McChip Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89.

About McChip Resources

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It also holds interest in the Saskatchewan Potash project located in the province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

