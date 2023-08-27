MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.27 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

