MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MNOV opened at $2.27 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Invest in Esports
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.