MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of MediPal (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MediPal Price Performance
Shares of MAHLY stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. MediPal has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
About MediPal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediPal
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for MediPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.