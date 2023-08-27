Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE MDT opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

