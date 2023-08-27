Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $194,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.21. 4,839,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,879. The company has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

