MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $58.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 319,454 shares of company stock worth $14,049,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

