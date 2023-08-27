Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

