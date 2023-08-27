Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on TIGO. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
