Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on TIGO. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.