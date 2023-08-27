Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.39

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $372.99 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,067,840,093 coins and its circulating supply is 958,062,696 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,067,660,092.8400393 with 957,778,592.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.39018435 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $2,272,636.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

