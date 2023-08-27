MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 40,618 Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.15% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,786 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 672.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 303,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,299. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.