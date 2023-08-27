MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 537,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.84.
Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
