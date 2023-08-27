MMCAP International Inc. SPC Increases Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels makes up approximately 4.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.71% of Energy Fuels worth $23,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,522 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,497. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Further Reading

