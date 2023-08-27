MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FORLU stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

