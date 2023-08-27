Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

