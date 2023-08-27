Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.46

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.46 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 125.80 ($1.61). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 125.80 ($1.61), with a volume of 160,716 shares trading hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £238.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,048.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.