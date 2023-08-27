Morgan Stanley Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.