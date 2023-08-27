Morgan Stanley Lowers Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGHT

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.