Morgan Stanley Trims Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Target Price to $16.00

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. Embecta has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, CFO Jacob Elguicze bought 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 4,700 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,066.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

