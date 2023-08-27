M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,094 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several brokerages have commented on A. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

A stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.70. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.28 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

