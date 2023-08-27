M&T Bank Corp Buys 52,964 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,964 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

