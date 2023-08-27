M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $160.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.04.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

