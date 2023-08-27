M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

