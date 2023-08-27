M&T Bank Corp Has $9.48 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of FMC worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $87.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

