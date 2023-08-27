M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

