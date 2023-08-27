M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,083 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,262,000 after acquiring an additional 133,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 17.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,655,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,125,000 after acquiring an additional 243,621 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.42 and its 200-day moving average is $291.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $269.49 and a 52 week high of $350.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

