M&T Bank Corp Purchases 424 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 26.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $267.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,007.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,333,535 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

