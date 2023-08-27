M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,638 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $51,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $393.73 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $408.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.00.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,730.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,227,587. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

