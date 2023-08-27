M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,112 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $122.57 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

