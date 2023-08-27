Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

