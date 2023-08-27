Nano (XNO) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Nano has a total market cap of $78.98 million and $3.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00002268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,133.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00250718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00750406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00555462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00061321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00119958 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

