NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASB Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.09. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

