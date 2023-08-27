NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASB Financial Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NASB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.09. NASB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
NASB Financial Company Profile
