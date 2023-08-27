National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,176.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.78) to GBX 1,050 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,280 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

