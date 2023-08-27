Nektar Therapeutics Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.07. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

