Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $515.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $416.03 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

