New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.