Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 6.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

