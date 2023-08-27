Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDCVF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDCVF opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

