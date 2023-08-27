Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Nordstrom has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

