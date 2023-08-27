Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.65. 667,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average is $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

